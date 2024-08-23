Washington Commanders Coach Reveals Thoughts on Jahan Dotson Trade
The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL on Thursday by trading a fifth-round pick and starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders.
With a new general manager in Adam Peters and coaching staff led by Dan Quinn, many veteran players aren't viewed the same as they were before, which was partially responsible for Dotson's departure. However, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke positively about Dotson on his way out of Washington.
“Yeah, great kid," Kingsbury said. "Obviously talented, works hard and like I said, I like where our room is going and I love the competition in the room and I think all those guys made each other better and I think moving forward you're gonna see that from all of them.”
With Dotson no longer in the picture, the Commanders will look towards Olamide Zaccheaus, rookie Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown to fill in the role.
The Commanders face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in the preseason finale.
