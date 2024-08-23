Commander Country

Washington Commanders Coach Reveals Thoughts on Jahan Dotson Trade

Jahan Dotson was traded by the Washington Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) makes a catch during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL on Thursday by trading a fifth-round pick and starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders.

With a new general manager in Adam Peters and coaching staff led by Dan Quinn, many veteran players aren't viewed the same as they were before, which was partially responsible for Dotson's departure. However, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke positively about Dotson on his way out of Washington.

Yeah, great kid," Kingsbury said. "Obviously talented, works hard and like I said, I like where our room is going and I love the competition in the room and I think all those guys made each other better and I think moving forward you're gonna see that from all of them.”

With Dotson no longer in the picture, the Commanders will look towards Olamide Zaccheaus, rookie Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown to fill in the role.

The Commanders face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in the preseason finale.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

