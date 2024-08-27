Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal
There have been numerous changes to the Washington Commanders franchise over the past few years and they aren't quite done yet. The team has been itching for an identity since renaming the team and bringing in fresh faces from top to bottom.
Part of this "face-lift" for the Commanders was what to do about the name of their stadium after their partnership with FedEx expired. The team ultimately settled with Commanders Field until they could find another company to partner with and on Tuesday the franchise officially announced that they are extending their partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union; agreeing to an eight-year naming-rights deal for the team and stadium.
Per the Commanders' press release and Managing Partner Josh Harris,
"Northwest Federal Credit Union has been an integral part of this community for generations and we could not be prouder to partner with an organization as committed to the DMV as we are," said Josh Harris. "As we continue to work toward our goal of building the Commanders into an elite franchise that consistently competes for championships, we are excited to welcome our team and fans to Northwest Stadium and look forward to creating incredible memories together on the field and in the communities we serve."
The extended relationship comes before the start of the regular season and will officially kick off once the Commanders return to the DMV area for their home opener against the New York Giants on September 15th.
The Commanders are thrilled to have their partnership expanded with the Northwest Federal Credit Union and the CEO and President of NWFCU equally shared the sentiment of this continued experience with the franchise.
"Northwest is thrilled to continue building on the great work we have achieved alongside the Commanders," said Northwest Federal Credit Union President & CEO Jeff Bentley. "With a combined history of nearly 170 years in the D.C. metro area, this expanded partnership was an amazing alignment of our values to enrich the local community. It is an honor to be able to welcome everyone to 'Northwest Stadium' and introduce the inspiring initiatives that this collaboration represents. Together, we look forward to ensuring that Northwest Stadium is an impactful place where we rally together over our common love of football, giving back to the community, and creating memorable experiences that last a lifetime."
The expanded partnership between the two sides includes the exclusive naming rights of Northwest branding across the stadium, logos, signage, and practice jersey advertising. The deal will also extend to improved experiences and benefits to the fans of the Commanders who are Northwest members - including discounts on tickets and merchandise.
