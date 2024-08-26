Josh Harris Reveals Latest on Commanders’ Possible Return to ‘Redskins’ Name
The Washington Commanders are embarking on their third season under their new name, but there are still people that want them to go back to their Redskins roots.
While there have been rumblings and rumors of a possible Redskins return, owner Josh Harris put those thoughts to bed in a recent press conference.
"For obvious reasons, the old name can’t come back," Harris said. "But right now, we’re focused on things to unify the team around our football team and unify the city around our football team. The first objective is we gotta start winning football games, and we need everyone supporting the team and not things that will drive people apart.
"Secondly, obviously, we’re trying to find a new home. Again, unifying (the) city around that is important and so, the name is one of those things that have a lot of opinions … but I certainly haven’t forgotten about it. Like I said, I grew up here. So, I understand it."
The Commanders will stay as-is, but a lot of positive change is still being made. The team is in the process of finding a new stadium, one that they hope is the home for new franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels for a long time.
Daniels and the Commanders begin their season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
