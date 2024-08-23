Washington Commanders Receive Brutal Grade For Jahan Dotson Trade
The Washington Commanders traded former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles after some speculation that the 2022 first-round pick might not be in the DMV when the regular season kicked off.
Dotson had a promising first season with Washington, but he regressed in year two with Sam Howell under center. Now, with Jayden Daniels taking over at the quarterback position, the wide receivers are going to have a chance to take a step forward, though Dotson seemingly lost the WR2 battle.
Terry McLaurin has the Commanders' WR1 job locked up, and Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown are all vying for WR2 snaps, though a trade for a star wide receiver could change things.
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin graded the trade, claiming the Commanders get a "D" for their return on the deal.
"There's no way to frame this as anything other than a loss for Washington," Dubin wrote. "Dotson was a first-round pick just two years ago and he played two underwhelming seasons for the team, but he also didn't get an opportunity to play with a good quarterback during that time. To essentially get only a pick swap and a couple of seventh-rounders for him is a pretty big disappointment."
It's true, Dotson didn't quite get a fair shot. Daniels is the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with true dual-threat talent under center. For the wide receivers, they've got a chance to finally show out in the DMV, and McLaurin will do just that, though he won't be joined by Dotson.
The Eagles, however, were handed a letter grade "B" as Dotson will now be their third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The Commanders didn't net a large return, but they're continuing to usher in a new era of the franchise, and getting a fresh start absolutely doesn't hurt after posting just four wins in 2023.
