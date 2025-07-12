Terry McLaurin makes his case again as Commanders prepare for big decision
The best receivers in the NFL can do something at every level of the field, and when you think about Washington Commanders' star Terry McLaurin, that's exactly who he is.
McLaurin has built his career on being one of the best route runners around, but he is also capable of taking a short pass and turning it upfield for big Commanders gains.
Short, intermediate, or deep, McLaurin can help Washington win at every level, but the long game is where he shines brightest. A fact reinforced by Pro Football Focus' recent dive into the best graded receivers by target depth, where McLaurin comes in as one of the best deep ball threats in the league.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels reacts to Commanders uniform release
"McLaurin was the only receiver in this group to post a 1,000-yard season in 2024, finishing with 96 catches for 1,323 yards," the study found. "Though he was used less often as a deep threat than Metcalf or Pickens, he was equally dangerous, securing 16 deep receptions for 474 yards, which ranked seventh among receivers. McLaurin tied Metcalf with 32 deep targets and five touchdowns, hauled in six of 12 contested targets, ranked fifth in total yards after the catch with 100, and matched Jayden Reed with 8.3 yards after the catch per reception."
Turning 30 this September, McLaurin is coming off his fifth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season for the Commanders, a feat made all the more impressive given the often disappointing rotation of quarterbacks he's played with during his six-year NFL career.
After holding out of the team's voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp last month, all eyes are on Washington general manager Adam Peters as everyone awaits what is expected to be a contract extension worth more than $30 million per year in new money.
Once the deal gets done, everyone's focus can shift back to the game, and get ready to see McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels build off what was arguably the best rookie season we've ever seen, and the veteran receiver's best year in the NFL to date.
READ MORE: Commanders unveil new look with echoes of a storied past
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?
• Tension building between Commanders, Terry McLaurin over new contract
• Commanders OT has promising outlook ahead of rookie season
• Commanders QB legend says Terry McLaurin contract ‘must get done soon'