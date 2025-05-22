Commander Country

Former Commanders CB could find new home in AFC team

One team is exploring secondary options and may have its eye on a former Washington Commanders cornerback to fill the gap.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) runs onto the field before the start of the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) runs onto the field before the start of the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
A former Washington Commanders cornerback could be back in the NFL very soon.

Christian Holmes entered the league when the Commanders selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Holmes is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback who spent his collegiate career at Missouri before transferring to Oklahoma State for his final season.

Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

During his two-year stint in Washington, Holmes played 30 games, including two starts. He recorded 20 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass deflection. After being released, Holmes was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants last season.

Now looking for a new team, Holmes could find that opportunity with the New England Patriots after reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson confirmed the former Commanders cornerback worked out with the AFC East team.

His physicality and size make him a potential fit in New England's system—especially as the Patriots look to reinforce a secondary that's still developing.

The Patriots' defensive backfield is seeking to improve and solidify its coverage, particularly at the cornerback position. While they have a promising player in Christian Gonzalez, they're still searching for a consistent No. 2 cornerback to pair with him.

The Patriots' decision to bring Holmes in for a workout signals their continued effort to add contributors to their roster before training camp. If signed, Holmes could be a solid depth piece and starting experience where he can make an impact on the Patriots defense during training camp, which is expected to start at the end of July.

Published
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

