Former Commanders CB could find new home in AFC team
A former Washington Commanders cornerback could be back in the NFL very soon.
Christian Holmes entered the league when the Commanders selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Holmes is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback who spent his collegiate career at Missouri before transferring to Oklahoma State for his final season.
During his two-year stint in Washington, Holmes played 30 games, including two starts. He recorded 20 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass deflection. After being released, Holmes was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants last season.
Now looking for a new team, Holmes could find that opportunity with the New England Patriots after reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson confirmed the former Commanders cornerback worked out with the AFC East team.
His physicality and size make him a potential fit in New England's system—especially as the Patriots look to reinforce a secondary that's still developing.
The Patriots' defensive backfield is seeking to improve and solidify its coverage, particularly at the cornerback position. While they have a promising player in Christian Gonzalez, they're still searching for a consistent No. 2 cornerback to pair with him.
The Patriots' decision to bring Holmes in for a workout signals their continued effort to add contributors to their roster before training camp. If signed, Holmes could be a solid depth piece and starting experience where he can make an impact on the Patriots defense during training camp, which is expected to start at the end of July.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels ranked against NFL quarterbacks
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders head coach Dan Quinn honored by alma mater
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels praised as one of NFL's best young stars
• Former Commanders standout gets the recognition he deserves
• Commanders RB sends grit-fueled message ahead of 2025 NFL Season