Commanders head coach Dan Quinn honored by alma mater

Dan Quinn is returning to his old stomping grounds to receive an honorary degree and give the commencement speech at Salisbury University.

David Harrison

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
It is sometimes hard for football fans to remember that people like Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn are, well, normal.

Like many of you, coach Quinn has an affinity for sneakers - his favorite being Jordan brand and his favorite silhouette the 11 - and like many of you, he was once a college student before he was ever the head coach of the Commanders.

Unlike most of us, however, Quinn set records at then Salisbury State University, not too far from where he works today, leading the Washington football franchise. His alma mater has invited him back there to give the commencement address to the 2025 undergraduate class, and he and his wife, Stacey, will also receive honorary degrees from the university at the ceremony, which took place Thursday morning.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will be recognized by Salisbury University.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will be recognized by Salisbury University. / Salisbury University

Quinn was a four-year letter winner according to the school, and was a two-time co-captain of the football team as a standout defensive lineman. His record setting performance came on the track and field team where the coach specialized in the hammer throw, which honestly just sounds like something Quinn would be good at.

This isn't the first time Salisbury University has honored Quinn since he became a member of the Class of 1994. In 2005, the coach became a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.

