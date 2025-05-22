Commanders head coach Dan Quinn honored by alma mater
It is sometimes hard for football fans to remember that people like Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn are, well, normal.
Like many of you, coach Quinn has an affinity for sneakers - his favorite being Jordan brand and his favorite silhouette the 11 - and like many of you, he was once a college student before he was ever the head coach of the Commanders.
Unlike most of us, however, Quinn set records at then Salisbury State University, not too far from where he works today, leading the Washington football franchise. His alma mater has invited him back there to give the commencement address to the 2025 undergraduate class, and he and his wife, Stacey, will also receive honorary degrees from the university at the ceremony, which took place Thursday morning.
READ MORE: Commanders face possible holdout from $68 million franchise star
Quinn was a four-year letter winner according to the school, and was a two-time co-captain of the football team as a standout defensive lineman. His record setting performance came on the track and field team where the coach specialized in the hammer throw, which honestly just sounds like something Quinn would be good at.
This isn't the first time Salisbury University has honored Quinn since he became a member of the Class of 1994. In 2005, the coach became a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
READ MORE: Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' rookie says slide to 7th Round was ‘meant to be’
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels praised as one of NFL's best young stars
• Former Commanders standout gets the recognition he deserves
• Commanders RB sends grit-fueled message ahead of 2025 NFL Season