How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
The Washington Commanders will be playing their second preseason game of the season when they face off against the Miami Dolphins in Florida on Saturday night - it will mark the second straight week the Commanders have gone on the road before coming home to the DC area for their final preseason game.
Last week against the Jets, some of the Commanders' starters saw action including likely starting QB Jayden Daniels who looked every bit of the part of a second-overall draft pick on his way to rushing in a touchdown for the first of his professional career.
The extent to which starters will see action is still to be determined, but we will likely see them in some sort of action come Saturday night. Stick with us for all of your Commanders' news and game-day needs.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Reveal Game Jersey Schedule, Pants To Be Determined
Kickoff Time
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
Saturday, August 17th, 7:00 PM EST
TV & Streaming Options
WUSA Channel 9 - Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (analyst) and Bryan Colbert Jr. (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Miami Dolphins -5
Over/Under: 38
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dolphins Kendall Fuller Comments on Facing Washington Commanders, WR Terry Mclaurin
• Washington Commanders Reveal Game Jersey Schedule, Pants To Be Determined
• Washington Commanders WRs Fighting for No. 2 Role Behind Terry McLaurin
• ESPN Fires Former Commanders Quarterback Just Weeks Before NFL Season