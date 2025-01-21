Commander Country

Former Commanders Coach Predicted to Take Cowboys Head Coaching Job

The Washington Commanders could find one of their former coaches lead the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are a year removed from saying goodbye to Ron Rivera after he led the team for four years.

Rivera did not take a head coaching job this past season, but he could be in line for a fresh new gig in 2025.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes that the Cowboys could be a destination for former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

"After a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, Rivera won a division title in his first season with the then-Washington Football Team. In the following three years, Washington finished third or fourth in the NFC East while struggling to find a franchise quarterback," Moton writes.

"In Dallas, Rivera wouldn't have to worry about the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott entrenched as the starter. He could use his expertise to strengthen the Cowboys defense, which gave up the second-most points and fifth-most yards this past season.

"With the swirling rumors surrounding Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Rivera would be a conservative option with low buzz. That said, the Cowboys brought in retreads with three of their last four head coaching hires: Mike McCarthy, Wade Phillips and Bill Parcells."

Rivera, 63, went 26-40-1 during his four seasons with Washington, failing to make the playoffs in each of his last three seasons.

However, Rivera remains one of the most respected people in the profession, and the Cowboys could look to bring him in to give the team a new voice.

