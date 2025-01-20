Commanders Coach Named Candidate for Cowboys HC Job
The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship for the first time in 33 years this weekend to take on their division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
However, another division rival could be looking at the Commanders for guidance when it comes to their next head coach.
"Washington’s upset of top-seeded Detroit will delay for at least another week any official interviews between the Cowboys and Dan Quinn’s assistant coaches," Cowboys insider Ed Werder tweeted. "OC Kliff Kingsbury is one possibility. Also, Cowboys and Anthony Lynn have recently expressed mutual interest. Lynn was the running backs coach for the Cowboys for two seasons (2005-06) under Bill Parcells. In 2006, the Cowboys finished third in rushing touchdowns with Marion Barber ranking third among all running backs with 14 rushing touchdowns. Lynn is the Commanders’ run game coordinator/running backs coach. He was the head coach of the Chargers for four seasons, finishing with a 33-31 record."
The Cowboys defense was led by Commanders head coach Dan Quinn from 2021-23, so going back towards that tree makes sense for Dallas.
Kingsbury has said that he will wait until the Commanders season ends to address other opportunities, but Lynn has yet to speak on any additional jobs, so he could soon emerge as a candidate.
