Commanders honored by PFWA for leadership and media excellence
The NFL can be a tricky environment to exist within, and even while the Washington Commanders struggled on the field, there was a staff hard at work ensuring that everything within their power ran as smoothly as possible.
Now that the Commanders are doing well in their competitive efforts, it might seem easier to do the job of managing and interacting with all of the media entities seeking access, but in a lot of ways, it has only grown more challenging.
For their efforts through the challenging times, and the more challenging ones, the Washington public relations staff has been named as the Pro Football Writers of America's 2025 Pete Rozelle Award Winner.
“The greatest strength of Washington’s football PR staff is its ability to build trust. Sean’s group is honest, transparent and fair, and has a keen understanding of the jobs of media, players and team executives,” said PFWA president Nicki Jhabvala, who covers the Commanders for the Washington Post. “It works with media instead of against them, often seeking reporters’ input to try new things, such as off-record roundtables with the head coach, and using feedback to adjust its schedule when needed. Pitches may not always be fulfilled, but they’re always fully considered.
“It’s fair to assume no NFL club PR staff has dealt with more crises and franchise-altering news in recent years, but never has the group seemed rattled and never has it treated media with anything other than respect. It’s about time Sean’s staff got its due.”
In 2024, the Commanders' PR staff was comprised of Sean DeBarbieri (vice president of football communications), Charlie Mule (senior manager of football communications; promoted to director in April 2025), Jerod Carrier (manager of football communications) and Samantha Fristachi (coordinator of football communications). The staff was assisted by Jack Rothenberg and Maison Holcomb (football communications seasonal interns). This group was supported by Dave Sholler (HBSE chief communications officer) and Allison Waddington (HBSE director of corporate communications; promoted to Commanders VP of corporate communications in January 2025).
We here at CommanderGameday On SI can't agree with Jhabvala's endorsement of the staff enough, as they've always gone above and beyond to not only be professional but understanding, as we do our best to bring you the best coverage of Washington football through the dark days and the bright ones.
Here's to many more brighter ones, and well-deserved 'Congratulations!' to the entire Commanders' PR staff.
