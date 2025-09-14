Former Commanders WR Dyami Brown scores first TD with Jaguars
Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is making an impact with his new Jacksonville Jaguars team.
Brown caught a touchdown on the opening drive for the Jags in their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brown scores first Jaguars TD
Brown, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina by the Commanders, but struggled to make much of an impact by failing to reach 200 receiving yards until his fourth season in the league.
In 2024, Brown caught 30 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, but he made his money by his performance in the postseason for the Commanders.
In three games for Washington, Brown caught 14 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, proving he can turn it on when it matters the most. Brown's success in the playoffs led him to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jaguars in the offseason.
In his Jaguars debut, Brown caught three passes for 52 yards in a win against the Carolina Panthers, so he is already finding ways to be part of Jacksonville's offense, which also features Brian Thomas Jr. and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.
Jaguars new head coach Liam Coen is one of the bright young offensive minds in the NFL, so Brown's placement in that system could lead to a strong season for him in Duval County.
The Jaguars hold a 7-0 lead against the Bengals in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
