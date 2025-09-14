Former Commanders WR makes jaw-dropping touchdown catch
The Washington Commanders are watching their former wide receivers do some incredible things in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
After Dyami Brown caught a touchdown in the first quarter, his former teammate Mitchell Tinsley had a highlight catch that will be one of the best grabs you've ever seen.
Tinsley, 25, went undrafted out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he never made the 53-man roster for the Commanders. He spent two seasons in the nation's capital and impressed, but not enough to be called upon during a game.
Tinsley signed with the Bengals in the offseason in hopes of catching on with one of the league's top wide receiver rooms with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Despite the tough competition, Tinsley found his way onto the roster. His performance in the preseason against the Commanders helped build his case to make the team.
He scored a pair of touchdowns in the game to help the Bengals beat the Commanders. Now, he's helping the Bengals keep up with the Jags.
“He’s just done everything he can,” Bengals head coach Taylor said of Tinsley during training camp via Cincinnati Bengals On SI contributor Jay Morrison.
“He's a guy who comes in on the back end of the roster, and when opportunity gets thrown his way, he knows where to line up, no questions asked. He's where he needs to be.
“It's a really good room top to bottom, and all he's done is work and create opportunities for himself.”
Tinsley will have to make an even bigger impact with his quarterback Joe Burrow out for the game with a toe injury that looked brutal.
