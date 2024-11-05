Breaking Down Full Compensation in the Commanders-Saints Trade for Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore
The Washington Commanders hit the button. After an impressive 7-2 start to the season, the club decided to make a big-time trade to ensure they can continue competing at a high level with the second half of their schedule coming.
After posting a 4-13 record a season ago, the Commanders added head coach Dan Quinn and selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the draft -- which led to a major shift in culture within the franchise.
Leading the NFC East heading into the trade deadline, it made sense for Washington to get aggressive and solidify their status as a contending squad.
With a few holes within the roster -- which makes sense after having a four-win team just last year -- the Commanders' secondary needed a boost. They got just that as general manager Adam Peters traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
"New Orleans is sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The compensation in which Washington sent to the Saints in exchange of the four-time Pro Bowl defensive back wasn't intially reported, though it was a known bidding war with a few teams. Later, Schefter reported the draft picks involved in the trade.
The Commanders sent a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and their own sixth-round pick back in return for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick.
One thing is known following the trade -- the club has full confidence in Daniels in his rookie season and is making a push toward contention while they've got an opportunity to do so.
