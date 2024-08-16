Washington Commanders Reveal Game Jersey Schedule, Pants To Be Determined
Want to see receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders wearing their signature burgundy jerseys? Well, you won't have to wait long.
The Commanders revealed their jersey schedule Friday morning ahead of their second preseason matchup of the year against the Miami Dolphins and with it shared they'll wear burgundy for their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th.
So if you're going to that game expect to see Washington colors in full display on the road. What we don't know is which color pants the team will wear, and when they'll wear their newly returned gold pants option for the first time in 2024.
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Had a Blast' Implementing One of his Biggest Changes
"*Pants to be determined week of game," the team posted on social media underneath the posting of their jersey schedule.
So that part will have to wait. But for those who like to wear the same color jersey as their favorite team, here's when each color option will be worn by the Commanders this season, according to the team.
Burgundy jerseys:
- Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 2: vs. New York Giants
- Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 7: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 16: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons
White jerseys:
- Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 9: vs. New York Giants
- Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 15: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Alternate jerseys:
- Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 13: vs. Tennessee Titans
The expectation will be that the gold pants will be paired with the burgundy jerseys, though historically they've been worn with the franchise's white jerseys as well.
Our prediction? Week 2 at home against the New York Giants because what better way to debut the future of the franchise than by paying homage to the history of it.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders WR Martavis Bryant 'Truly Blessed' For Another NFL Opportunity
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders WRs Fighting for No. 2 Role Behind Terry McLaurin
• ESPN Fires Former Commanders Quarterback Just Weeks Before NFL Season
• Commanders Undrafted Free Agent Carted Off Field During Joint Practice with Dolphins
• Mike McDaniel 'Forever Grateful' For Commanders' Dan Quinn's Impact on Career