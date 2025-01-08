How'd Commanders' Dan Quinn Fare in Year One as the Head Coach?
It's been quite a special season for the Washington Commanders. Last year, the club remained hopeless after finishing the 2023 season 4-13.
Then, the Commanders new ownership got busy, cleaning the house. Time for a rebuild, yeah? The squad was overturned, a new coaching staff was brought in and the team selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels is set to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year as the Commanders finished the season 12-5 while winning each of their final five regular season contests.
One underrated narrative from the season is how head coach Dan Quinn not only shifted the culture in his first season with the franchise but how he seemingly resurrected his head coaching career.
Now, the Commanders are headed to the playoffs, which means the regular season is wrapped up and the coaches and players can be assessed for their performance during the season. CBS Sports handed out grades for first-year head coaches with their respective teams.
Quinn was given an A- for his first-year with the Commanders.
"The former Atlanta Falcons coach has certainly benefited from the star power of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the top draft choice of new general manager Adam Peters. But in tapping Kliff Kingsbury as his play-caller, Quinn has overseen one of the game's most dynamic aerial attacks, while infusing the locker room with a been there, done that type of confidence," CBS Sports wrote. "Quite simply, he's hired and leaned into his aces, making him the perfect figurehead for the upstart Commanders' current moment."
Quinn will have a chance to further solidify the season he's had by taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- who they lost to by 17 points in Week 1 -- in the wild card round of the playoffs.
