'Honoring Our Alumni' Providing Motivation for Commanders to Fix Sean Taylor Memorial
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders have made a lot of changes of the last year. In reality those changes began with the installation of a new ownership group and managing partner Josh Harris.
This year, however, the beginning of Harris' second running the Commanders organization, things are really starting to shift in a way most feel is for the better.
One of the latest changes announced, and one that was widely met with praise, is the decision to remove the memorial honoring former Washington safety Sean Taylor and revealing that plans are underway to create a statue of the fallen player.
"I think that honoring our alumni and obviously the glory of Washington Football - three Super Bowls - we have a lot, but Sean Taylor is particularly important for obvious reasons, and I wanted to make sure that he had a first-class memorial, first class exhibit," Harris said about the decision Sunday night prior to the team's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. "And so we've been working closely with the Taylor family and came to decision jointly that it was probably time to look for something new. And we'll be considering that over the next season with the family."
This inspiration isn't just about Taylor though, as deserving as his legacy is of rememberance. It's about the organizational shift to ensure the past is remembered appropriately so that current and future members know their efforts and accomplishments won't be forgotten.
It's a big step in the right direction for the new-look Commanders, and another sign for fans that a new era of football - from top to bottom - has arrived in Washington.
