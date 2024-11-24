Jay-Z in Attendance for Cowboys vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium, and a special guest is paying a visit to the nation's capital to watch the game.
Jay-Z, a 24-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, will witness Jayden Daniels and the Commanders take on the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are likely part of the draw, but the Commanders are probably the team with more of a reason to watch. Daniels is on pace to win the league's Rookie of the Year award while the team is off to its best start in a long time despite losing the previous two games.
The Commanders will now get a chance to put on a show for Jay-Z as they kick off against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET.
