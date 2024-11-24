Commander Country

Jay-Z in Attendance for Cowboys vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will play in front of rap royalty.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium, and a special guest is paying a visit to the nation's capital to watch the game.

Jay-Z, a 24-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, will witness Jayden Daniels and the Commanders take on the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are likely part of the draw, but the Commanders are probably the team with more of a reason to watch. Daniels is on pace to win the league's Rookie of the Year award while the team is off to its best start in a long time despite losing the previous two games.

The Commanders will now get a chance to put on a show for Jay-Z as they kick off against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys

• Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys

• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better

• Commanders 'Going to Give' Cowboys Plenty to Defend Says Zimmer

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News