Commanders Rival Cowboys' Micah Parsons Channeling Fighter's Mentality
The Washington Commanders are looking to get their rejuvenation back on track with a win over their NFC East Division rival Dallas Cowboys.
With the Cowboys heading one way and the Commanders heading the opposite - and better - direction this season, a win on Sunday puts the burgundy and gold right back on their playoff path after losing two in a row in Weeks 10 and 11.
Dallas has to feel at least a little salty to see the success happening in Washington this year considering the on-field product is being led by head coach Dan Quinn who coordinated its defense until this offseason when he was hired by majority owner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters.
Despite his departure, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says that he and Quinn still talk regularly, and in fact have spoken even more leading up to the big game this weekend.
"Maybe he's trying to get in my head a little bit," Parsons joked in a recent round of questions from Dallas media. "He actually helped me get some tickets to the game too, for my family. So that goes to show you what type of coach DQ is and type of player's coach he is, regardless of where you at, whether you're playing for him and things like that, he's always about his guys and that's my guy."
The appreciation goes both ways as Quinn praised his former player to local media as well in his press conferences this week. Especially when it came to how Parsons impacts opponents and game-planning efforts ahead of the game.
"When you're able to produce, when you're still getting the constant looks, that's the mark of a fantastic player," Quinn said about Parsons.
Quinn knows Parsons well, obviously, but the Dallas linebacker knows the coach as well. And he's looking forward to locking horns with his new team this weekend.
"You know it's going to be fun playing against him. I know he going to have them rallied up," Parsons said. "He's probably going to say it's 'Shark Week', it's fight night, we got to go to Round 12, we got to knock them out, rivalry game, I know his whole spiel, but I'm (boxer) Tommy Jones tonight. That's how I'm looking at. I'm (boxer) Floyd (Mayweather) this week. So it is going to be a fun game."
Quinn will probably appreciate the boxing analogies, and is looking forward to his side coming out of the bout with its hand raised in victory, not Parsons'.
