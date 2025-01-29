Commander Country

Jayden Daniels broke another NFL record during Commanders postseason run

Jayden Daniels has made history, setting a new standard for rookie quarterbacks in the postseason.

Joanne Coley

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jayden Daniels has quickly emerged as the rookie to talk about this season. A key in the Washington Commanders resurgence, he’s demonstrated poise and confidence under pressure.

Coming out of LSU, Daniels entered the NFL with high expectations, and he didn’t disappoint. His performance in the Commanders' postseason has solidified his status as a rising star.

Washington fans have long awaited a quarterback capable of taking the franchise to the next level, and Daniels appears to be that player. His ability to make plays in crucial moments and lead his team down the field was instrumental in their postseason success and he has now etched his name in NFL history.

With 822 passing yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs, he set a new rookie benchmark for postseason passing. His ability to deliver under pressure and make big plays has made him a quarterback to watch in the coming seasons.

He has consistently stepped up when his team needed him most, making the difficult look routine and elevating the play of those around him.

Daniels represents the dawn of a new era in Washington. His chemistry with his teammates, leadership, and ability to perform on the biggest stage signals a bright future for the franchise.

If this postseason is any indication, the Commanders have found their quarterback of the future, and the league should take notice. Washington Commanders fans can now look ahead with optimism, knowing they have a leader who thrives under pressure and delivers when it matters most.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

