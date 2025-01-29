Commander Country

Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl

The Washington Commanders' quarterback is all about influencing others, and he's doing it off the field, again.

David Harrison

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you haven't learned from Jayden Daniels' press conferences in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, he'd rather talk about others than himself.

Always quick to give credit to a teammate or coach, Daniels is not only authentic in his praise for his fellow Commanders but genuine in his public humility.

He's also dedicated significant portions of his off time to reaching out to the greater Washington D.C. community while balancing new life in the NFL as a reluctant star quarterback. As the offseason gets underway, Daniels is continuing those off-field efforts by sending one deserving Veteran to experience the realization of a lifelong dream.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in an NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in an NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Following my first NFL season, I’m feeling overwhelmingly blessed to be in this position and I credit a lot of the success to my upbringing and the lessons my parents passed down from my grandfathers who served in the military,” says Daniels. “Keeping the important things in perspective, it’s an honor to work with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to thank Jonahtan Knauth for his 30 years of military service by sending him to the Super Bowl.”

Knauth served as a Marine combat camera, tasked with documenting the missions of the units he was assigned or attached to while also being ready to impact the outcome of any battle they might encounter. As he said in an October 2024 interview with DAV.org, "Every Marine is a rifleman."

While it happens on a much different 'battle field', Daniels himself has embodied that same mentality, viewing himself as a football player, not a brittle quarterback who can't make plays beyond the pocket.

It helped him become one of the most electric quarterbacks in the league in 2024, will almost assuredly earn him the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and has breathed new life into Commanders fandom.

That fan base has long had a love affair with its favorite players, and those players tend to make as big an impact off the field as they do on it.

Sending Knauth, who became a Stafford County Widewater State Park ranger in February of 2024 following 30 years of service to the Marine Corps, is just the latest in that venture. Helping one NFL fan fullfill the same dream Daniels has of making it to the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery

• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season

• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future

• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss

Published |Modified
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News