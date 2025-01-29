Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl
If you haven't learned from Jayden Daniels' press conferences in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, he'd rather talk about others than himself.
Always quick to give credit to a teammate or coach, Daniels is not only authentic in his praise for his fellow Commanders but genuine in his public humility.
He's also dedicated significant portions of his off time to reaching out to the greater Washington D.C. community while balancing new life in the NFL as a reluctant star quarterback. As the offseason gets underway, Daniels is continuing those off-field efforts by sending one deserving Veteran to experience the realization of a lifelong dream.
“Following my first NFL season, I’m feeling overwhelmingly blessed to be in this position and I credit a lot of the success to my upbringing and the lessons my parents passed down from my grandfathers who served in the military,” says Daniels. “Keeping the important things in perspective, it’s an honor to work with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to thank Jonahtan Knauth for his 30 years of military service by sending him to the Super Bowl.”
Knauth served as a Marine combat camera, tasked with documenting the missions of the units he was assigned or attached to while also being ready to impact the outcome of any battle they might encounter. As he said in an October 2024 interview with DAV.org, "Every Marine is a rifleman."
While it happens on a much different 'battle field', Daniels himself has embodied that same mentality, viewing himself as a football player, not a brittle quarterback who can't make plays beyond the pocket.
It helped him become one of the most electric quarterbacks in the league in 2024, will almost assuredly earn him the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and has breathed new life into Commanders fandom.
That fan base has long had a love affair with its favorite players, and those players tend to make as big an impact off the field as they do on it.
Sending Knauth, who became a Stafford County Widewater State Park ranger in February of 2024 following 30 years of service to the Marine Corps, is just the latest in that venture. Helping one NFL fan fullfill the same dream Daniels has of making it to the Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery
• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss