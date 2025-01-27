Commander Country

Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future

The Washington Commanders could have some decisions to make regarding their veteran tight end.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackles Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackles Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is recovering after his season came to an end in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ertz, 34, enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in his 12th NFL season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, which is the best year he's had since leaving the Eagles in 2021.

Many are speculating whether Ertz will retire at the end of the year given his age and contract expiration, but he ended those rumors with a brief statement.

Playing with Jayden Daniels has given Ertz a new lease on life in the NFL and the partnership formed one of the best QB-TE duos in the league.

Re-signing Ertz should be a big priority for the Commanders given that they don't have too many pass catchers signed on for next year aside from Terry McLaurin.

If they can bring Ertz back, they should have a good chance at getting back to the NFC Championship, and potentially beyond.

