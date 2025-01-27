Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is recovering after his season came to an end in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ertz, 34, enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in his 12th NFL season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, which is the best year he's had since leaving the Eagles in 2021.
Many are speculating whether Ertz will retire at the end of the year given his age and contract expiration, but he ended those rumors with a brief statement.
Playing with Jayden Daniels has given Ertz a new lease on life in the NFL and the partnership formed one of the best QB-TE duos in the league.
Re-signing Ertz should be a big priority for the Commanders given that they don't have too many pass catchers signed on for next year aside from Terry McLaurin.
If they can bring Ertz back, they should have a good chance at getting back to the NFC Championship, and potentially beyond.
