Jayden Daniels quarterback ranking revealed after insane rookie season with Commanders

If it's the offseason, that means it's time for rankings, and while we'll do our own as well, it is interesting to see where other outlets position Washington Commanders players like quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Take, for example, Bleacher Report, the outlet that put out its post-regular season quarterback rankings using an interesting twist to stack quarterbacks, putting the Commanders in the 'Not Quite Superstars' category.
While the site might not consider him a superstar, the Washington rookie did do well enough to make it just outside the Top 5, coming in at No. 6.
"It was tempting to include Daniels in the top tier after just one season, but the kid will have to back up his rookie season to get to sit at the big boys' table," Bleacher Report alongside Daniels' ranking. "But what a rookie season it was—Daniels topped 3,500 passing yards, was sixth in completion percentage, threw 25 touchdown passes against just nine picks, ranked second among all quarterbacks in rushing yards and led the Commanders from the NFC East basement to the conference championship game. From his first start, Daniels looked very little like a rookie, and he'll win a Super Bowl in Washington. Book it."
Talk about adding a bold prediction with the ranking. However, winning a Super Bowl won't be on the list of prerequisites to enter 'The Fantastic Five' as four of the quarterbacks in that group have yet to win one themselves.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can make it two if he and his team can defeat the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the No. 1 quarterback on the list, Patrick Mahomes.
