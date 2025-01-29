Commanders assistant coach to interview with three rivals
The Washington Commanders could see some changes to their coaching staff this offseason, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
"Commanders assistant QB coach David Blough has a request from the Jets and Jaguars to interview for their QB coach jobs as well as a request from the Bears for passing game coordinator, sources say. Blough, 29, is garnering attention only one year into his coaching career," Garafolo tweeted.
Who is David Blough?
Blough went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Purdue and got his start in the league with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He spent 2019-21 with the Detroit Lions before bouncing around with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022.
He was with the Lions in 2023 before retiring and entering the coaching side of things. He joined the Commanders under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in Arizona.
Now, Blough's work with rookie Jayden Daniels has been recognized, and other opponents want a piece of the pie.
