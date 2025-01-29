Commander Country

Commanders assistant coach to interview with three rivals

The Washington Commanders could see one of their assistants leave for a promotion.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Wilson Huber (57) reaches during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders could see some changes to their coaching staff this offseason, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

"Commanders assistant QB coach David Blough has a request from the Jets and Jaguars to interview for their QB coach jobs as well as a request from the Bears for passing game coordinator, sources say. Blough, 29, is garnering attention only one year into his coaching career," Garafolo tweeted.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) warms up prior to facing the Denver Broncos
Aug 11, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) warms up prior to facing the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Who is David Blough?

Blough went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Purdue and got his start in the league with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He spent 2019-21 with the Detroit Lions before bouncing around with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

He was with the Lions in 2023 before retiring and entering the coaching side of things. He joined the Commanders under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in Arizona.

Now, Blough's work with rookie Jayden Daniels has been recognized, and other opponents want a piece of the pie.

JEREMY BRENER

