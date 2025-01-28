Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
After the Washington Commanders' tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels reflected on the fan base that has left a lasting impression on him in his debut season.
The Commanders had an impressive 12-5 record in the regular season, but their hopes for a Super Bowl were thrown away in their battle with the Eagles.
Despite the painful ending, Daniels is looking ahead with optimism, particularly when it comes to the bond between Washington and its fan base.
"We woke a sleeping giant," Daniels said. "Hopefully we can keep building on that next year. You know, we're going to need all their support when the season comes back around."
This year has been a game-changer for the Washington Commanders. It's not just about the stats or the wins—it's about the culture shift.
Daniels stepped in and made an immediate impact. What started as a team trying to find its identity evolved into one that inspired its fan base and captured the hearts of passionate Commanders fans.
The energy in Northwest Stadium this season was intense, with fans rallying behind Washington, especially with a rookie quarterback showing poise and leadership far beyond his years.
Even in the face of disappointment after the NFC Championship, Daniels is acutely aware of the fans' impact on the team's growth. Their unwavering support has been a constant source of motivation, and he's aware that it'll be crucial for the Commanders continued growth.
The Commanders journey doesn't end with this season's loss. The work doesn't stop here, and Daniels knows the real support will always come from the people who have been waiting for this moment.
