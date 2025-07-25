Commanders star is using an unusual tactic to improve
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had quite a rookie season, and because of it, he is already considered one of the brightest quarterback stars in the league.
The thought process that he could actually get better, a lot better, in his second season leading the Commanders has to be terrifying to opponents, and it won't make them rest any easier to know that he's taking every step necessary to do just that.
Those steps include, among other things, jumping across the line of scrimmage to actively cultivate knowledge from some of the more seasoned veterans playing for Washington today.
From rookie to field general
No longer a rookie, Daniels isn't just playing quarterback for the Commanders this training camp; he's leading the effort.
On Thursday, while extending a play using his athleticism, Daniels was seen directing traffic while moving away from the defense. The result was a wide-open receiver in the open field near the goal line, setting his offense up in prime scoring position.
The move not only accentuated Daniels' ability as a player, but his knowledge of where guys are, where they're going to be, and how to get the most out of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system.
"I would just say just another year in the system, just being on the same page with Kliff and knowing how he calls plays...I would probably say that's the biggest thing from last training camp to now, last offseason to now."
Learning from the enemy
Not every quarterback has what Daniels does: two Hall of Fame defenders at his disposal. Guys who have made careers out of terrorizing quarterbacks who want nothing than for this one in Washington to be as successful as possible.
Daniels' relationship with linebacker Bobby Wagner is well known and is a genuine big brother-little brother connection.
"Obviously, I still have to build a relationship with Von," Daniels says. "It is not like how me and Bobby are but I mean, at the end of the day, just be able to pick their brain," is something that Daniels knows is going to help make him the best version of himself he can be for the Commanders.
"He won the Super Bowl too, so you want to be able to...pick their brains because obviously their career is self-explanatory.”
Thinking like a defender
Miller has been brought in to Washington to hunt opposing quarterbacks. Wagner was brought in last year to not only help establish the standard the team operates by, but also for his skills as a defender.
Both offer the quarterback unique lenses through which to view how defenders around the league will attempt to stop his rise up the NFL ranks.
"Picking their brains," as he puts it, will help Daniels make sure those opposing defenders are unsuccessful in their attempts.
"You want to be able to like, 'What do you see on this,' or 'How do you, what are you looking at when you try to time up a snap,' and stuff like that."
Getting that information from two of the best defensive minds to ever play the game will help him prepare against others, and aide in his being able to counter those plans.
More than just Xs and Os
"I kind of try to connect with each and every guy in the locker room," Daniels says. "So that's kind of where it all starts, and once you start with that, then you'd be able to move on foot on the field and kind of get to know how the guy works, what type of person he is, and stuff like that.”
That philosophy may seem simple, but it isn't just about asking someone about themselves, it's about genuinely being interested in the man underneath the pads. Daniels does a great job in showing that care for his teammates, and in turn, they care for him.
Miller was already excited to join the Commanders because of the chance to add yet another dynamic quarterback to join the roster of those he's played with before. Adding to a list that consists of Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen, among others, is no low bard for Daniels to clear, and the quarterback isn't rushing to prove to anyone he's better than any other person in his position.
Instead, Daniels' approach is to, "Take it day by day and focus on what you can control and that's how can I get better each and every day? How can I help lead this team and even advance myself more within the offense."
The rookie with the virtual reality training session is quickly becoming the young gun with a mind for chess while many in the NFL deal with checkers players.
He's already begun mastering much of what an offense requires to be successful, so now he wants to know what makes his enemy tick, how they think, and best of all, how to make them think they know what's coming before he proves them wrong in the form of touchdowns and wins.
