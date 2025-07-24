Washington Commanders potential new stadium gets major update
Despite the looming threat from President Donald Trump to delay the development of a new stadium, the Washington Commanders are one step closer to returning to their former home.
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson announced Thursday that a new agreement with the Commanders will go up for a full council vote on August 1.
According to The Washington Times, the updated $3.8 billion proposal would transform the RFK Stadium site into a sports and entertainment hub, featuring a 65,000-seat stadium, housing, and retail. The plan is widely expected to pass with support from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials.
The revised deal is projected to generate $674 million in tax revenue, includes a $50 million community benefit fund, and could yield an economic impact of more than $26 billion over 30 years. The agreement also requires the team to relocate its senior leadership offices from College Park, Maryland, to the District.
Public hearings are scheduled ahead of the vote, with more than 400 residents signed up to voice their concerns. Among the top issues are limited parking, Metro accessibility, and potential housing displacement.
To address those concerns, the city will divert $600 million toward Metro improvements, and the team may face penalties if it fails to meet housing benchmarks. The plan calls for 6,000 new homes, including 1,800 affordable units.
Commanders President Mark Clouse called the project “transformative,” while Mayor Bowser emphasized that the deal wouldn’t come at the expense of housing. “We’re not trading housing for a stadium — we’re using the momentum of the stadium to build more housing,” she wrote on X.
Although President Trump threatened to oppose the deal unless the Commanders revert to their former “Redskins” name, the agreement marks a major step forward for both the team and the District.
