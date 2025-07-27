One loss still haunts this Commanders star quarterback
Second-year Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made an unforgettable entrance into the NFL last season, turning heads and rewriting expectations from the moment he stepped on the field.
As a rookie, Daniels led the Commanders to a remarkable 12-5 record—an incredible turnaround from their 4-13 finish the year before. The Commanders not only climbed out of the NFC East basement, but they also finished second in the division, making Daniels' debut one of the most impressive by a rookie quarterback in league history.
But Daniels didn’t stop there. He went on to lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game. However, that historic run came to a painful end when the Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 55-23 loss. And for Daniels, the sting of that game still lingers. “Every day, probably until like March or April … I still think about it,” Daniels told WUSA9 in a recent interview.
It was the team’s first appearance in 30 years, dating back to 1992 and a milestone that reinvigorated the fanbase and signaled a new era in D.C. The defeat weighs heavily on him, not just because of the score, but because of how far the team had come and how much further they hoped to go. And the sting didn’t fade, especially with offseason reminders, like seeing players such as Saquon Barkley, who helped end their run.
Daniels’ humility and hunger to improve are already setting the tone for Year 2. He knows the bar is now higher and is using the sting of the NFC Championship loss to fuel his offseason and aims to take the Commanders to the next level this season.
