Commanders veteran makes his dual purpose clear
The Washington Commanders brought in veteran tight end Zach Ertz to add leadership, experience, and reliability to their young offense.
The Commanders are hoping Ertz will help elevate the tight end room and build chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second year as a starter.
Washington fans got a glimpse of that connection last year as Ertz had 654 yards recieving and 7 touchdowns. Ertz this year seems encouraged by the progress so far.
“Any time you’re learning a new offense, you gotta be able to digest it and apply it,” Ertz said. “I feel like I’m progressing each day. It’s exciting to be learning and growing even at this point in my career.”
More than just adjusting to the system, Ertz has embraced a mentorship role in the locker room.
“Being able to help young guys in the room, share what I’ve learned — that’s a big part of why I love the game,” he added. “I’ve seen a lot, and now it’s about giving back.”
He’s also been impressed with the Commanders’ signal caller and how he approaches the game.
“Jayden’s got poise, man. You can tell he belongs,” Ertz said. “The ball comes out clean, and he’s already building trust with his weapons.”
Still, Ertz made it clear he’s not here to simply guide — he’s ready to produce.
“I still love competing. I still love the locker room,” he said. “I don’t play this game just to be around — I’m here to make plays and help this team win.”
Washington could lean on Ertz’s experience in key moments, especially as Kliff Kingsbury’s offense takes shape. With Ertz’s leadership and drive still intact, he might be one of the most valuable additions of the offseason.
