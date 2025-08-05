Jayden Daniels confident Terry McLaurin will sign new deal with Commanders
The Washington Commanders made plenty of big moves this offseason through trades, the NFL Draft, and free agency.
With that being said, the main storyline coming out of the early stages of training camp in Washington is the contract dispute involving star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. After skipping out on mandatory minicamp and the first few practices of the preseason, McLaurin recently rejoined the team but he's yet to take the field.
Despite the perceived drama surrounding the situation, rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels is confident the Commanders and McLaurin will get things ironed out.
Daniels is focused on going to work each day and doing his part. At the same time, it's clear he believes he'll be throwing passes to McLaurin in the near future.
"Control what I can control. I know one day 17 [McLaurin] will be running out here and hopefully soon but I can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office," Daniels said to CBS Sports' Evan Washburn on Monday. "I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every and just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17's back out here catching passes.
Though there's no timeline on McLaurin and the Commanders inking a new contract, it's a promising sign that he remains around the team.
Terry McLaurin And Washington's Brewing Contract Dispute
This is a situation that has been brewing since early in the summer. Things really started to heat up when McLaurin skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp after previously going through offseason workouts with the team.
McLaurin reported to training camp on July 27 but was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an ankle injury. Four days later, he requested a trade from the franchise.
The 29-year-old remains with the Commanders as an onlooker at practice. Washington has no plans to deal him to another team.
The two sides have some work to do to iron out a deal. McLaurin is searching for a contract that will pay him around $33 million annually. That's a larger number than the Commanders are willing to commit.
McLaurin is entering the final season of a three-year/$68.2 million extension.
One Of The Best Wide Receivers In The NFL Is Probably Worth The Money
McLaurin is still in his prime and he's recorded 1,000+ receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. He's also played every game over the last four years.
In 2024, McLaurin had arguably the best campaign of his professional career, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and was named to the second Pro Bowl in his six years in the league.
Since being drafted by the Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin has appeared in 97 games. He's hauled in 460 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns.
McLaurin ranks top-10 in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
