Jayden Daniels encore should make Commanders excited
The Washington Commanders believe they can compete every week in the upcoming season.
A big reason for that is the presence of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who took the league by storm in his debut season.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Daniels as the biggest reason for optimism as the Commanders enter training camp later this month.
Daniels can shine for Commanders
"The potential upside of Daniels' second act is what should really have Commanders fans excited about the coming campaign. The LSU product was phenomenal as a rookie, finishing with 3,568 passing yards, 891 rushing yards, 31 combined touchdowns and even a handful of MVP votes," Knox wrote.
"With another offseason under his belt and an improved offensive cast (on paper, anyway), Daniels could be in store for the sort of second-year jump that NFL signal-callers often make. Considering how great the 24-year-old was last season, that might be enough to put the Commanders firmly in the Super Bowl conversation."
Getting things right at the quarterback position is key for any team in the NFL. It's arguably the best way to start building a football team.
There's a reason why the Commanders went from four wins to 12 last season, and Daniels was arguably the biggest reason for that success.
Going into his second season, Daniels has a chance to add even more value to the Commanders, which could be enough to get Washington over the hump and back into the Super Bowl for the first time in 34 years.
