Jayden Daniels makes NFL history during Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship game
The Washington Commanders are in the middle of a divisional battle, though their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles also happens to be in the NFC title game with a Super Bowl bid on the line.
Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley scored two first-quarter touchdowns to help them to an early 14-3 lead, though another field goal and a touchdown from the Commanders trimmed the deficit to 14-12.
The Eagles are currently driving and looking to extend their lead before halftime. With the first half winding down, Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has 117 passing yards while completing 12 of his 21 passes.
With the big first half thus far, Daniels has set NFL history as the quarterback with the most postseason passing yards for a rookie, as Yahoo Sports shared online.
"Jayden Daniels has set the record for the most postseason passing yards by a rookie in NFL history," Yahoo Sports posted on X.
The game between the division rivals should be quite entertaining and tight-knit in the second half considering how previous matchups have gone this season.
