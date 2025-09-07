Jayden Daniels responds after Commanders Week 1 win vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is recovering after the team's 21-6 win against the New York Giants in Week 1.
Daniels was happy to see the team win in the season opener, but felt the offense was in need of improvement in the victory against the NFC East rival.
"We were sloppy but it's always better to come out with a win than a loss, so we'll learn from that," Daniels said after the game.
Daniels not content after win vs. Giants
While the offense struggled as a unit, managing just 21 points, newcomers Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Deebo Samuel each walked away with rushing touchdowns. Daniels was happy with the their performances in the win.
"They showed up," Daniels said. "They made plays on plays that needed to be made, and I'm super pumped for them to have them on our team."
While Croskey-Merritt and Samuel shined, Terry McLaurin didn't have his best performance. The newly-paid star wide receiver had two catches for 27 yards, but Daniels is hopeful he will have a better rapport with McLaurin as the season rolls along.
"The timing was there. They were doubling Terry a lot, rightfully so. He's earned that right in this league, so other guys stepped up and made plays, but when the plays were there for Terry to show up, like that third down on the little curl route, he made a play and we kept the chains moving," Daniels said.
Daniels and the Commanders will have a chance to bounce back in Week 2, but it comes with one of the toughest tests on their schedule. They will travel to Wisconsin on a short week to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
