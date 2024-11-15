Jayden Daniels Sends Message to Commanders Team After Second Straight Loss
The Washington Commanders have fallen again. One week removed from a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit a short week, the squad hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The star-studded NFC East squad got some separation from the Commanders in the division standings with a 26-18 win.
Washington cleaned the house last offseason. They've got a rookie quarterback under center and head coach Dan Quinn is in his first year with the franchise. LSU product and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been incredible despite being in his first year in the NFL.
After the loss, Daniels had a message for his teammeates and the rest of the team.
"For us? Man, we've got to execute. We haven't been executing how we were before at the beginning half of the season," Daniels said. "So, we've got to go back and, like I said, look at ourselves in the mirror. How can we get better? How can we keep improving? It's a long season, so there's going to be ups and downs, but how can we fight through adversity?"
Daniels is certainly taking the right approach after falling to 7-4 on the season. Everything is still in front of them, and they've got to improve to come away with some big wins later in the season to ensure they find their way into the postseason.
The Washington rookie has been exceptional with 2,338 passing yards, 482 rushing yards and accounting for 14 touchdowns through 11 games this season. The club is certainly in good hands, but they're also eager to find results this season with this newfound competitiveness in D.C.
