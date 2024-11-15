Commanders Coach Dan Quinn on What Was Missing in Loss to the Eagles
In the wake of a challenging loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn offered his assessment of his team’s struggles.
Known for his straightforward approach, Quinn’s post-game reflection highlighted both challenges and opportunities for the Commanders to learn from.
Speaking on the performance of the Washington offense Thursday night, Quinn emphasized the importance of self-assessment and collective improvement focusing on identifying missed opportunities and areas for growth.
“When you talk about the entire thing, you want to say, ‘Where can we do it better?’ and ‘How can we hit it better?’ And so, more often than not, it’s an entire group. 'Can we hit this part? Can we hit this part?' And last week, we had talked about opportunities that had been missed," Quinn said. "When we go back and look at the tape tonight, we’ll have a better sense for that. But more than anything, being able to get our explosive plays going. That’s part of who we are and how we do it. So it was good to have [Commanders RB] Brian [Robinson Jr.] back in it tonight. But not to have the execution that we were counting on, that left a mark.”
This reflection isn’t just limited to the offense. Quinn’s defensive unit faced its share of struggles, particularly against the Philadelphia rushing attack. As the Commanders eye a deep playoff run, Quinn’s emphasis on revisiting the tape and fine-tuning execution reflects his leadership and adaptability.
The loss against the Eagles was a tough pill to swallow, but Quinn’s leadership remains unwavering. His focus on breaking down the film and identifying solutions shows his commitment to making improvements in all facets of the game.
As the Commanders prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys, they'll need to bring their best execution and capitalize on every opportunity to get back in the win column and stay competitive in a tight division race.
