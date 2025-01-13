Jayden Daniels Suffers Bloody Cut on Face During Commanders-Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off in the final game of Wild Card Weekend to determine who will advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs.
Through the first frame, the Buccaneers held a 3-0 lead over the Commanders, though Jayden Daniels was leading Washington on a long drive.
En route to taking the Commanders down the field, Daniels put his body on the line to continue moving the chains. In taking hits and with the overall physicality of a playoff game, Daniels had to take a moment to get a gash in his face cleaned up.
Daniels might have taken a massive hit from Buccaneers defensive back Zyon McCollum, but he capped off a 17-play, nine-minute drive with a touchdown pass to Dyami Brown.
Now, the Commanders lead the Buccaneers 7-3 and any sense of nerves should be gone for Daniels, who has now scored his first postseason touchdown in his young career.
