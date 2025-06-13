Jayden Daniels' supporting cast gives Commanders optimism
The Washington Commanders have their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and he has the potential to bring his team a Super Bowl someday.
It's been a long time since there was a viable franchise quarterback in the nation's capital, but Daniels fits the bill.
Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman believes Daniels gives the team a ton of optimism, but he is also excited about the upgraded supporting cast the Commanders have around him.
READ MORE: Commanders game this season will feature huge Tom Brady tribute
Daniels has better supporting cast
"Daniels playing like an elite quarterback so early in his career has allowed the Commanders to build around him and contend for a championship. This offseason, they added left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who should shore up an offensive line that ranked 22nd in PFF pass-blocking grade last season. They also acquired Deebo Samuel, who posted a solid 72.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024," Wasserman wrote.
"Rookies Josh Conerly Jr., Jaylin Lane and Jacory Croskey-Merritt should also help the cause as Daniels leads his team into the future."
The Commanders improved the offense around Daniels in hopes that it would lead to stronger results in the upcoming season.
There are no guarantees that these new additions will give the Commanders what they are looking for, but the team is putting itself in the best position possible to be better than they were in 2024.
The Commanders are on vacation for a few weeks before returning to the team facility for training camp in the middle of July.
READ MORE: Leadership rising as Commanders aim for championship breakthrough
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's
• How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP
• Second-year Commanders CB drawing breakout buzz
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp