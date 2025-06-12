Leadership rising as Commanders aim for championship breakthrough
The Washington Commanders have championship aspirations in their sights with the regular season only a few months away from kicking off.
Following years of ineptitude, the Commanders changed their fortune in 2024, bringing in head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels. In an instant, Washington flipped its tune, posting a 12-5 record and making a run to the NFC Championship.
Though the franchise fell short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, there's a lot of optimism brewing in Washington. The Commanders have taken the necessary steps, upgrading the roster through free agency, the NFL Draft, and the trade market.
READ MORE: Commanders WR gets carted off during minicamp in scary scene
The positive energy has continued to grow during mandatory minicamp as the coaching staff is seeing leadership show up from multiple players. Head coach Dan Quinn shouted out a handful of names on Wednesday, from veterans, newcomers, and rising youngsters.
“I think there's quite a few. And it'll be the easy ones where some guys who've already had leadership things like a [QB] Marcus [Mariota], but also it's Percy [Butler]. I see it in some of the second-year players that we were talking about yesterday," Quinn said to CommanderGameday's David Harrison. "I thought in [LB] Jordan Magee, in terms of the way that he's put in so much work, [TE] Ben Sinnott is one I thought had just a fantastic offseason and I'm seeing that come to fruition in this timeframe that he's been going.
"So, seeing different guys into different spaces, it's been good. But there's quite a few actually, and it's not all in the same way," Quinn added. "Sometimes it might be out in the field, somebody else might be in the meeting room, somebody else might be down in the weight room and with the guys in their training, so different voices. And some new players that's made an impact on me, [DE] Deatrich Wise and [CB] Jonathan Jones. Just such a good standard about how they do things. So, it's cool to find different guys."
While it's no surprise to see Mariota taking a leadership approach considering his experience at the NFL level, Quinn's comments on linebacker Jordan Magee and tight end Ben Sinnott are encouraging.
Both players were two of nine rookies to start at least one game for the Commanders last season.
Magee appeared in eight games and made one start. He totaled nine tackles. Magee was on injured reserve early in the season following a knee ailment.
Sinnott saw action in 17 games, making two starts. He caught five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Washington hits the field for its final minicamp session on Thursday.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel called 49ers’ biggest offseason loss
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star
• Commanders floated as surprise trade destination for star AFC running back
• Young Commanders launch 'FRO X CHILL', a secondary duo built for chaos
• Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL