Commanders game this season will feature huge Tom Brady tribute
The Washington Commanders are nearing the end of mandatory minicamp as they gear up to prove they are a legit Super Bowl contender.
Washington had a busy offseason and believes they have a roster that can compete with the NFL's elite. With minicamp coming to an end, the next phase of the Commanders' offseason will be when training camp kicks off in mid-July before preseason games in August.
Speaking of the preseason, news recently broke that the Commanders will be a part of history. The Patriots announced that they would be unveiling their Tom Brady statue on August 8th when the Commanders come into town for their preseason matchup.
It will be a special day in New England for the fanbase and franchise, but the Commanders will be hoping to play spoiler, even if the game is one that doesn't count towards their record.
We will likely see the starters to begin the game, but ultimately preseason games are meant to get depth players more playing time as they look to prove themselves.
The matchup against the Patriots will be the first preseason game of the 2025 season. As a Patriot, Brady played the Commanders five times in his career, winning five out of the six matchups. The last time the two teams met was back in the regular season of 2023, with the Commanders narrowly defeating the Pats, 20-17.
