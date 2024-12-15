Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect For Eye-Popping Touchdown in Commanders-Saints
The Washington Commanders, coming off a bye week, are 8-5 and taking on the New Orleans Saints on the road in a matchup in which they should be able to come away with a victory.
Former Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is making his Washington debut against his former team and the contest should pose an opportunity for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense to thrive, especially as they're taking on a backup Saints quarterback
The Saints, with two drives, have been unable to sustain ball movement. They ran eight plays over the course of two drives to gain just nine yards.
The Commanders' first of two drives was capped off in style after running 12 plays for 56 yards. Daniels had to evade multiple defenders and sack attempts to fire the ball into a crowded end zone, eventually connecting with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a 16-yard touchdown strike.
This level of playmaking from the LSU product proves exactly how much better the offense can be as he extends drives -- or scores touchdowns -- with incredible elusiveness and awareness. The accuracy on the throw allowed McLaurin to make a play in a contested end zone, too.
The Commanders lead the Saints 7-0 early in the matchup and will have an opportunity to keep building a lead against a shorthanded New Orleans squad.
