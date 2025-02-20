Jets LB named 'best fit' for Commanders in free agency
The Washington Commanders are a good team, but they are still in need of figuring out their pass rush.
A player the Commanders could look into signing in free agency is New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick, who ESPN writer Matt Bowen said best fit with Washington.
Reddick fits with Washington
"Reddick might be looking at a short-term deal after holding out to start the 2024 season before being traded to the Jets. But he has a history of making impact plays, with 59 sacks and 18 forced fumbles over his career. And before last season, he put together three straight campaigns with a pass rush win rate over 20%. Reddick would fill a need for the Commanders on the edge, and I like the fit as a schemed rusher in Dan Quinn's defense," Bowen writes.
After last season's tumultuous run with the Jets, Reddick could be in line for a fresh start elsewhere. Moving him to the Commanders would give him a chance to compete for a Super Bowl after Washington made it all the way to the NFC Championship, and the defense would get that premier pass rusher it has been on the lookout for.
