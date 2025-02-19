Commander Country

Commanders star pass rusher among top free agents to sign

The Washington Commanders should prioritize re-signing one of their pass rushers.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to leading pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler, 30, was named as a Pro Bowl alternate this season after recording 10.5 sacks in his first season with the Commanders.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox lists Fowler as one of the top free agents this offseason.

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fowler due for a payday

"Commanders pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. figures to be one of the more underrated free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old could be looking for his fourth team in five years and has never spent three full seasons with a franchise," Knox writes.

"However, Fowler was extremely productive in his latest stop, finishing the 2024 season with 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. Teams looking for a budget sack artist this offseason should have Fowler atop their lists."

Fowler won't command a ton of money on the open market, but he will likely a need a slight raise from his $3.25 million contract this season. If the Commanders are willing to pay up, he could be back in Washington next season.

