John Bates injury could put Commanders in tough spot
The Washington Commanders took another hit on Thursday night as tight end John Bates was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bates suffered a groin injury in the first half and after being evaluated by trainers on the sideline, the team announced he would not return.
That leaves the Commanders leaning on Ben Sinnott to handle a bigger workload if he remains out.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, live updates, score, highlights
What Happened
Bates went down in the second quarter after tweaking his groin while running a route. He was able to make it to the sideline with help, but trainers quickly determined he wasn’t fit to return.
Bates has been a steady veteran presence in the Commanders’ offense, valued for his ability to block in the run game while also providing a reliable outlet in short-yardage situations. Losing him doesn’t just take away a receiving option, it also affects how Washington can protect quarterback Jayden Daniels and set up their running attack.
Ben Sinnott’s Opportunity
With Bates sidelined, the stage now belongs to Ben Sinnott alongside starter Zach Ertz. The Commanders drafted him with the expectation he could grow into a versatile piece of their offense, and now that development may need to come sooner than expected.
Sinnott has shown flashes of strong hands and good route running in camp, and coaches have praised his willingness to block as well.
What It Means for Commanders
Bates’ absence forces Washington to adjust in real time. His blocking ability won’t be easily replaced, meaning the offensive line and backs will need to step up in protection.
The Commanders’ tight end depth is thin, so any additional injuries would put them in an even tougher spot. While the team will hope Bates’ injury isn’t long-term, his absence in this matchup with the Packers is already being felt. Washington will need its younger players to grow up fast if they want to keep pace.
READ MORE: Commanders putting all their focus on Packers in Week 2
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love
• Commanders' rookie made NFL history during Week 1
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success