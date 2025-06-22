Kevin Durant hints at Cowboys’ Micah Parsons joining the Commanders
The Washington Commanders may have gotten an unexpected recruiting assist this weekend — and it came from none other than NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
The Commanders were name-dropped during a Fanatics Fest interview, where Durant made a bold prediction about Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons eventually landing in Washington.
For Washington, the moment was especially notable because it happened just hours after Durant himself was traded to the Houston Rockets. Durant, a well-known D.C. native and lifelong Commanders fan, shared the stage with Parsons and sportscaster Kay Adams when the conversation took a surprising turn. Here is what Durant said, according to The Athletic's Ben Standing:
It was the kind of comment that quickly lit up social media, not only because of the prediction but because of the direct reference to Dan Quinn. Quinn is the man now tasked with rebuilding the Commanders, and Parsons’ former defensive coordinator in Dallas.
Parsons has consistently praised Quinn for how he helped elevate his game early in his career. That loyalty was on full display again, and Durant saw the potential opportunity. With Durant's prediction setting the timeline at “two years,” fans are now left wondering whether there’s more truth to the comment than just casual banter.
Adding a pass rusher like Parsons might feel far-fetched today, but as we’ve seen in the NFL, nothing is off the table.
And Durant knows that, too. Even while managing his own trade to Houston, he still found time to keep one eye on his hometown team. It speaks volumes about how closely he follows the Commanders and how excited he is about the direction of the franchise.
