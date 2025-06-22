Commanders fan Kevin Durant dealt in blockbuster NBA trade
A famous fan of the Washington Commanders is being traded in a blockbuster deal in the NBA.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, D.C. native Kevin Durant has been traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for shooting guard Jalen Green, small forward Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft and five future second-round selections.
READ MORE: Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
Commanders fan Durant gets traded
Durant had been with the Phoenix Suns since 2023 after a trade by the Brooklyn Nets to acquire him, but the team didn't do much in his three seasons with the team.
After winning a playoff series in 2023, the Suns failed to win a game in the postseason last year and didn't even qualify for the playoffs in 2025.
Now, Durant joins the Rockets, who were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this past season.
Durant is 36 years old and has just one year left on his contract, but he is expected to reach an extension with the Rockets, where he will look to finish off his career.
Durant is a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors after he infamously joined them in free agency after the 2016 season. Durant lost to the Warriors with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals that year, but he signed with them in free agency after they finished 73-9 in the regular season, but lost in the NBA Finals.
Now, the D.C. native hopes to get one final ring with the Rockets in Houston.
READ MORE: Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver