NBA superstar has a message for Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels captivated the entire NFL world during his historic rookie season.
His dual-threat ability, maturity at the podium, and ability to display a level of poise rarely seen in rookies made him a national favorite and an instant hit with Commanders fans.
Among the fans cheering Daniels on from close up, at a distance, and on social media is Washington native and NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
In response to a FanDuel graphic depicting New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers with a quote about the Commanders' quarterback saying "Man, it's hard to talk trash...you got my best friend at QB," Durant said, "yessir big season ahead," tagging both Daniels and the Commanders in the post.
Durant knows a thing or two about big seasons, having made the NBA All-Star Game 15 times while leading the league in scoring four times and winning two championships since joining the league in 2007.
Daniels was just six years old when Durant's career started, but the two are now connected by their attachment to the DMV, and the region's attachment to them.
In his first NFL season, the Commanders' star threw for over 3,500 yards and rushed for another 891 while scoring 31 total touchdowns throwing just nine interceptions.
His performance was part of the revitalization of Washington football that awoke a fan base long left dormant as they suffered through losing seasons and repeated dissapointment.
Now, with Daniels, his coachng staff intact, and an improved roster around him, Commanders fans like Durant are building up plenty of juice to support the team as they pursue the franchise's fourth Super Bowl Championship.
