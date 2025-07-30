Commander Country

Super Bowl window adds pressure to Commanders

The Washington Commanders could be approaching a stretch where they could win the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders know they have a Super Bowl contender with their roster.

The team was just two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season thanks to the efforts of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With Daniels on a rookie salary over the next four seasons, the Commanders are hoping to capitalize with a Super Bowl or two in that timeframe.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. runs with the ball after making a catch
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. runs with the ball after making a catch. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders can capitalize in Super Bowl window

"In wake of a thrilling run to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders have taken full advantage of the Super Bowl window that unexpectedly cracked open," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Kay wrote.

"Washington's brass spent the offseason loading up on veterans, capitalizing on the cap space provided by emerging star Jayden Daniels' affordable rookie contract.

"With Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil joining the fray and Kliff Kingsbury remaining as offensive coordinator, the Commanders should only be more dangerous than they were in 2024 when they finished 12-5."

The Commanders have potential to be even better in the upcoming season, but this is dependent on the veterans acquired in free agency making a strong impact.

If Washington's newest players can play at the high level they were at in their previous stops, the Commanders could be the best team in the NFC this season.

The Commanders are back in action on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots to kick off the preseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

