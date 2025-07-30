Super Bowl window adds pressure to Commanders
The Washington Commanders know they have a Super Bowl contender with their roster.
The team was just two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season thanks to the efforts of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With Daniels on a rookie salary over the next four seasons, the Commanders are hoping to capitalize with a Super Bowl or two in that timeframe.
Commanders can capitalize in Super Bowl window
"In wake of a thrilling run to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders have taken full advantage of the Super Bowl window that unexpectedly cracked open," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Kay wrote.
"Washington's brass spent the offseason loading up on veterans, capitalizing on the cap space provided by emerging star Jayden Daniels' affordable rookie contract.
"With Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil joining the fray and Kliff Kingsbury remaining as offensive coordinator, the Commanders should only be more dangerous than they were in 2024 when they finished 12-5."
The Commanders have potential to be even better in the upcoming season, but this is dependent on the veterans acquired in free agency making a strong impact.
If Washington's newest players can play at the high level they were at in their previous stops, the Commanders could be the best team in the NFC this season.
The Commanders are back in action on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots to kick off the preseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium.
