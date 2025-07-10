Washington Commanders fans react to huge team announcement
The Washington Commanders have a deep-rooted history and a strong, notable legacy. With their new uniform announcement, they want to remind fans and the league of just that.
They recently revealed their new “Super Bowl Era” uniforms which is a nod to the past with a look toward the future. A video paired with the caption “Legacy Lives On,” showing throwback uniforms on players like Jayden Daniels, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner, was posted to the Commanders’ social media and sent fans into a frenzy.
One fan’s reaction: “Can’t help but smile seeing those stripes back on the jerseys, pants, socks, and helmet.” That smile likely comes from the nostalgia these uniforms bring. The last time the Commanders wore stripes on their uniforms, they were a winning franchise with three Super Bowls and four NFC Championships.
Another fan wrote, “Amazing rebrand,” while someone else added, “Step in the right direction.”
And a step in the right direction is exactly what the Commanders seem to be taking, coming off a record-breaking season and bolstering their roster to make sure they’re even more competitive this year.
While the alternate uniforms will only appear in Weeks 9, 13, and 17 this season, fans are already calling for them to become the team’s primary look. “What do we as fans have to do? These should be our primary,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Why wouldn’t we make these permanent? C’mon.”
With the reveal of these new uniforms and the overwhelming fan reactions, it’s safe to say people are excited to see them back this season.
