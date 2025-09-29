Marcus Mariota keeps Commanders afloat vs. Falcons
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn't get the win in his second start against the Atlanta Falcons.
While he didn't perform as well as he did in Week 3, Mariota still showed signs of promise with Jayden Daniels out.
“I know our team's going to battle back. That part I know. We just don't like ourselves being in the hole to go. I thought, as a whole, we ran the ball effectively with Marcus [Mariota] included into that, making the reads, where to go. I thought we missed some opportunities today and some penalties certainly cost us into those," Quinn said.
"When you're playing a team, you just can't beat yourself on some things. We've got to be able to nail that to go. I thought Marcus was prepared, ready to go, made some plays. Obviously, the score, the two-point play at the end, those are ones that he's exceptional at. I'll go back and check the tape on others, but trading field goals, that's not the answer. That's not Marcus, that's all of us to make sure we can go and get scores. Please, Matt [Gay], hit them, but I want to make sure let's score some touchdowns.”
Mariota identifies areas of improvement
It remains to be seen if Mariota will start in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he knows what he and the offense will be working on in practice this week.
“We've got to kind of look at it ourselves and reflect on it and do better. But for us, just got to be better on third down - stay on the field, help our defense out. It's one of those things when you're three-and-out early, momentum shifts to them, and they took advantage of it," Mariota said.
