Marshon Lattimore's Game Status for Commanders-Eagles Revealed
The Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night without their recently acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore, head coach Dan Quinn revealed on Wednesday.
Lattimore’s unavailability was anticipated. When the Commanders traded for him last week, he was already nursing a hamstring injury and has yet to participate in practice.
Washington acquired Lattimore with the postseason in mind, and he remains under contract with the team for the next two seasons.
Despite ranking in the top 10 in pass defense, the Commanders have been vulnerable against passing attacks. In Sunday’s narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the secondary surrendered two long touchdown passes, including the game-winning catch by receiver Mike Williams, who managed to get past cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.
Currently, St-Juste and fellow cornerbacks Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene have been the Commanders' primary cornerbacks.
With Lattimore sidelined, the Washington defense faces a tough challenge against an Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a talented group of receivers including A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles’ dynamic passing game has consistently tested defenses across the league, and without Lattimore, the Commanders will rely heavily on their current secondary lineup to contain these threats.
Though Lattimore’s debut has been delayed, the Commanders remain hopeful that his eventual return will strengthen a defense poised for a potential playoff run.
